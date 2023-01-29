- Fixed the display of room names on the "House on Southwest" map
- Fixed the display of the map loading label in the lobby
- Fixed a visual error when the equipment that remains with the player (in the lobby (equipment)) takes negative values
- Reconnect to the master server was added if the connection was interrupted
Ghost Exile update for 29 January 2023
Update 1.1.5.0d
