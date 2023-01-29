 Skip to content

Ghost Exile update for 29 January 2023

Update 1.1.5.0d

Share · View all patches · Build 10428510

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the display of room names on the "House on Southwest" map
  • Fixed the display of the map loading label in the lobby
  • Fixed a visual error when the equipment that remains with the player (in the lobby (equipment)) takes negative values
  • Reconnect to the master server was added if the connection was interrupted

