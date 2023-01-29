 Skip to content

Keystone update for 29 January 2023

Another Minor Update...

Keystone update for 29 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whoops! I just forgot to update the welcome message on the start screen. So here's another minor update.

Read the previous update notes for majors update changes.

The files are very small updates anyway, so it shouldn't cause any problems.

Changed files in this update


  
