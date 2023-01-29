v1.0.52 - Inter-World Travel

In this update, we focus on expanding the open world!

Inter-World Travel

You can now teleport between different maps in both single- and multiplayer! Just navigate to a landmark (e.g., the sandbox in Farm) with everyone online, and teleport! This is in preparation for the "story" update coming soon to adventure mode!

Map Changes

In order to teleport between Island and Farm, there needed to be a link! For this, I added a beach to the previously unreachable top portion of Farm and used the raft which washes up onto the shore of Island to teleport! I've also increased the depth of the ocean on Island, and added an additional forest and background landscape to Farm.

Localization

In other news, the game is currently being translated into 11 different languages (i.e., English, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, French, German, Polish, Thai, Japanese, Korean, Italian and Portuguese)! An official language update will be coming soon once that has been completed, but for now it is in the game for testing and feedback!

Other

The tutorial was updated to include hint messages to help better guide new players, and teach them about the minimap. A few longstanding bugs were finally fixed (including players' age, hunger and health jumping around sporadically), and several smaller ones like projectiles malfunctioning and searching through creatures not working. Additionally, players' movement speed and flapping and jumping was increased slightly. To see a full list of all the changes, you can view the commit history on GitHub.

If you encounter a bug or have a suggestion, consider joining the community Discord server to let us know about it. Thanks!