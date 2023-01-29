Update 1 is out on the testing branch! Cooking, day night cycle and more.

Howdy, the first update for Open Fishing XL is out! this update features cooking, an inventory system for fish, a day night cycle and more. Watch the video for more info!
Will be released on the main branch tomorrow (probably). To play this update head over to the properties then betas then select "testing - for testing public but please ignore". If the betas tab isn't there the update is on the main branch already.
changelog:
- added day night cycle
- added a lamp you can pick up
- added cooking
- added inventory system for fish
- added selling fish at the shop
- added a sound when a fish bites
- added new tutorial messages
- added the ability to release fish
- added tutorial message for cancelling fishing
- fixed fish names not showing up in weird aspect ratios in the catch record
Changed depots in testing branch