Update 1 is out on the testing branch! Cooking, day night cycle and more.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy, the first update for Open Fishing XL is out! this update features cooking, an inventory system for fish, a day night cycle and more. Watch the video for more info!

Will be released on the main branch tomorrow (probably). To play this update head over to the properties then betas then select "testing - for testing public but please ignore". If the betas tab isn't there the update is on the main branch already.

changelog: