-
Fixed reset collected objects: when you back
in the Main Menù (from Exit Game), you can do new game,
it will work without loading the games you are playing before
-
fixed camera bug begin sequence: Cat Cave
-
Fixed animation idle break dance: Cat Cave
-
Fixed smoke effect: Cat Cave
-
Refresh and clean all useless code character and useless code objects
SIMBA THE CAT update for 29 January 2023
Fixed reset collected objects and others
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update