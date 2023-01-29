 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 29 January 2023

Fixed reset collected objects and others

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed reset collected objects: when you back
    in the Main Menù (from Exit Game), you can do new game,
    it will work without loading the games you are playing before

  • fixed camera bug begin sequence: Cat Cave

  • Fixed animation idle break dance: Cat Cave

  • Fixed smoke effect: Cat Cave

  • Refresh and clean all useless code character and useless code objects

