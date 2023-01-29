Dark Siren Update (01/29/2023)

<Update contents>
- Changed game start UI
- Added "Invisible" bonus game mode
- Added Extra Ending
- Added "Extra" menu
- Added "View Story" menu (located in Extra menu)
- Added "Ruins Guardian" skin
- Added high heel sound option
- Added Invisibility Potion option
- Added light source optimization and Remove Object options
- Improved walking motion
- Added 1 achievement
- Added Chinese language support
We read all the reviews and comments about the game, but
Please understand that we cannot respond to all comments due to the tight development schedule.
Thanks for playing the game.
Changed files in this update