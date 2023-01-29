Dark Siren Update (01/29/2023)

<Update contents>

Changed game start UI

Added "Invisible" bonus game mode

Added Extra Ending

Added "Extra" menu

Added "View Story" menu (located in Extra menu)

Added "Ruins Guardian" skin

Added high heel sound option

Added Invisibility Potion option

Added light source optimization and Remove Object options

Improved walking motion

Added 1 achievement

Added Chinese language support

We read all the reviews and comments about the game, but

Please understand that we cannot respond to all comments due to the tight development schedule.

Thanks for playing the game.