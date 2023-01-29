- Client pickup position replication is now more robust
- Added an additional anomaly encounter per campaign
- Increased max field of view to 120
- Updated anomaly encounter music
- Fixed a rare bug for clients where entities could get frozen after entering a teleport
- Fixed multiple cases where clients could desync when collecting pickups
- Fixed anomaly enemies sometimes being invisible for clients
- Fixed client hazard level desync
- Fixed clients getting a level failed screen after completing a campaign
- Fixed incorrect map screen secret count for clients
- Fixed incorrect map screen kill count for clients
- Fixed multi-face geometry connections
- Fixed missing muzzleflash FX for Huntress secondary
- Fixed mines exploding prematurely
Desecrators update for 29 January 2023
0.8.0b changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update