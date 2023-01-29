 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 29 January 2023

0.8.0b changelist

Build 10428278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Client pickup position replication is now more robust
  • Added an additional anomaly encounter per campaign
  • Increased max field of view to 120
  • Updated anomaly encounter music
  • Fixed a rare bug for clients where entities could get frozen after entering a teleport
  • Fixed multiple cases where clients could desync when collecting pickups
  • Fixed anomaly enemies sometimes being invisible for clients
  • Fixed client hazard level desync
  • Fixed clients getting a level failed screen after completing a campaign
  • Fixed incorrect map screen secret count for clients
  • Fixed incorrect map screen kill count for clients
  • Fixed multi-face geometry connections
  • Fixed missing muzzleflash FX for Huntress secondary
  • Fixed mines exploding prematurely

