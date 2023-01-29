- Game engine update from Unity 2021.3.9f1 -> Unity 2021.3.17f1
- Fix bloom effect on some vehicles
- Merge all vehicles in to one pack for all versions
- Fix thumbnail in garage
- Fix spawn protection in play field
- Fix some loading issues
Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 29 January 2023
2023/1/29 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Default Depot 798841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update