Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 29 January 2023

2023/1/29 Update

  1. Game engine update from Unity 2021.3.9f1 -> Unity 2021.3.17f1
  2. Fix bloom effect on some vehicles
  3. Merge all vehicles in to one pack for all versions
  4. Fix thumbnail in garage
  5. Fix spawn protection in play field
  6. Fix some loading issues

