Version 2.8.0: Hyper Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 10428226 · Last edited 29 January 2023 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Added a new hyper and uber-hyper mode that increases game speed by 25% and 100% respectively. Note: this isn't just a movement speed increase, it's an increase in game clock speed.

Added two new achievements based on the new hyper modes.

Fixed a crash that occurred in Maroon Fog when blue goo balls spawned in.

Fixed a crash that occurred at the end of a Maroon Fog match.

OSIRIS now has altered and more lifelike horizontal tracking of the player.

Guardian cube, evolved goo ball, blue goo ball, and gold goo ball visuals have been changed.

Guardian cube health, shield health, speed, acceleration, and size have been increased.

Decreased upgraded cube hitbox size and health.

Fixed blue and gold goo balls looking weird when damaged.

Increased blue goo ball health.

Increased gold goo ball health and acceleration.

Frenzy cube now fires less bullets a shot, but bullets are faster and last for a shorter period of time.

Frenzy cube moves faster and has a smaller detection radius

Frenzy cube health from 150 to 100

Penta health from 500 to 350 and and reduced rotation speed of lasers

Penta laser visuals changed to better display when the laser is active

General audio effect changes.

General audio mixing changes.

Maroon fog performance improvements and general performance improvements.