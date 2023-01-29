Update Notes for January 29, 2023

The January update for ESPIONAGE: Mafia Evolved is now live!

1️⃣ New Costume Added:

🌟 GRADUATE RUIKO

This is the first costume that launches with three total colors! All future costumes will launch with just as many, if not more.

2️⃣ New Costume Color Added:

🌟 RETIRED SHERRING (Alternative Version)

This is only the first of many new alternate colors for existing costumes. This costume can only be unlocked by completing in-game challenges and thus acquiring gameplay currency.

3️⃣ Visual Fixes:

🌟 A few visual bugs previously reported have been resolved, including a Player List display error in which avatars were not being shown in the correct aspect ratio. An issue within the shop that would result in a scrolling issue with text boxes has also been fixed. Some rarer bugs that made certain functions within the lobby inaccessible have been fixed, along with a bug that caused some chat issues.

4️⃣ We are now accepting sign-ups for AI Playtesting:

🌟 ESPIONAGE: Mafia Evolved will soon have full AI player support: play alone, play with a full lobby of humans, or play with a combination of AI and humans. If a human player ever disconnects, don't worry—AI Takeover means an AI who has all information from that player's perspective will take their place until they return.

5️⃣ What's next?

🌟 2023 Major Update #1—

The very next major update will be the start of Season 2, which will include not just full AI support but also the very first Master Costume! This costume will be for one of the original eight characters, with others to steadily follow in further updates. If you have this character to Level 50 already, you will have it unlocked for free immediately upon loading the game after the launch of Season 2. If you haven't reached Level 50 with this character by then, don't worry: anyone who reaches Level 50 with a character, at any time, will always receive their Master Costume free once it is made available within the game.

Beyond this, we have much more including 2nd Special Abilities for all characters and Action Phase abilities for all roles.