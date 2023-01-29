 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 29 January 2023

1-29 pm BUG repair and experience optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 10428199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG When the handyman has too many tasks, there is no one to carry the carriage at the carriage station (the handling priority is too low first)
BUG The problem that the demolition items of the facility have not been moved
BUG When the blueprint contains a station, an error will be reported
New features: trade port, open weapons purchase
Optimization: When trade is automatically traded, the priority is to sell the one with the largest price increase, and the second priority is to sell the one with the largest quantity
BUG The corpse in the big box also needs to be moved out for burial
BUG The mine did not specify the product, but the worker was assigned first, which would cause the code to report an error
Support miniature map 150*150
BUG farmland, orchard, do not automatically assign workers to the mine before the product is specified

