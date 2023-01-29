1-29 pm BUG repair and experience optimization

BUG When the handyman has too many tasks, there is no one to carry the carriage at the carriage station (the handling priority is too low first)

BUG The problem that the demolition items of the facility have not been moved

BUG When the blueprint contains a station, an error will be reported

New features: trade port, open weapons purchase

Optimization: When trade is automatically traded, the priority is to sell the one with the largest price increase, and the second priority is to sell the one with the largest quantity

BUG The corpse in the big box also needs to be moved out for burial

BUG The mine did not specify the product, but the worker was assigned first, which would cause the code to report an error

Support miniature map 150*150

BUG farmland, orchard, do not automatically assign workers to the mine before the product is specified