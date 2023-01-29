 Skip to content

Creative Console update for 29 January 2023

0.1.8 Version Update

Build 10428191

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New font added
The font now support most languages!

Bug fixed:
player born on fog - inital state fix
failed save fix
skip button hidden fix

