Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed the freezing issue after map creation when selecting the Thorough Preparation trait.

Added the Give All/Take All buttons to exchange items with companions.

When exchanging with companions, the icon and tooltip message are now displayed on the clothes they wear.

Fixed typos in some weapon descriptions.

Increased the value of pistols by about 25%.

Decreased the value of potent antidepressants by about 5%.

When you search the furniture, you can obtain 6 to 12 threads at a time.

Cutting the chain link fence creates a wire on the floor.

Breaking the locked window creates a glass shard on the floor.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon