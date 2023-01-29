Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

- Fixed the freezing issue after map creation when selecting the Thorough Preparation trait.
- Added the Give All/Take All buttons to exchange items with companions.
- When exchanging with companions, the icon and tooltip message are now displayed on the clothes they wear.
- Fixed typos in some weapon descriptions.
- Increased the value of pistols by about 25%.
- Decreased the value of potent antidepressants by about 5%.
- When you search the furniture, you can obtain 6 to 12 threads at a time.
- Cutting the chain link fence creates a wire on the floor.
- Breaking the locked window creates a glass shard on the floor.
Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
