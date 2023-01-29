 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 29 January 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10428146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the freezing issue after map creation when selecting the Thorough Preparation trait.
  • Added the Give All/Take All buttons to exchange items with companions.
  • When exchanging with companions, the icon and tooltip message are now displayed on the clothes they wear.
  • Fixed typos in some weapon descriptions.
  • Increased the value of pistols by about 25%.
  • Decreased the value of potent antidepressants by about 5%.
  • When you search the furniture, you can obtain 6 to 12 threads at a time.
  • Cutting the chain link fence creates a wire on the floor.
  • Breaking the locked window creates a glass shard on the floor.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

