Wavecade update for 29 January 2023

WAVECADE v1.4 is out!

Build 10428098 · Last edited by Wendy

Portrait mode support! Better touchscreen support!

  • Guest players in multiplayer matches will upload their scores as well to the leaderboard for co-op game modes.
  • Abilities customization menu now respects the devices safe area.
  • Buffed mines ability (more details later)
  • Slightly nerfed ring shot ability (more details later)
  • Powerups spawn only in the upper half of the screen
  • Autofire now detects shootable things. Will always autofire is on and homing is enabled.
  • Achievements are now renamed (should be able to unlock the missing 5)

And more, update today!

