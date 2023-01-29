WAVECADE v1.4 is out!

Portrait mode support! Better touchscreen support!
- Guest players in multiplayer matches will upload their scores as well to the leaderboard for co-op game modes.
- Abilities customization menu now respects the devices safe area.
- Buffed mines ability (more details later)
- Slightly nerfed ring shot ability (more details later)
- Powerups spawn only in the upper half of the screen
- Autofire now detects shootable things. Will always autofire is on and homing is enabled.
- Achievements are now renamed (should be able to unlock the missing 5)
And more, update today!
Changed files in this update