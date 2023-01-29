 Skip to content

Batho[tel] update for 29 January 2023

Patch 1.0.2 now live!

Batho[tel] update for 29 January 2023

Patch 1.0.2 now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone who played our game and provided feedback! This update should resolve the main outstanding graphical and performance issues people have encountered.

Change Log:
  • Fixed bug where game would default to "Super Grunge" setting
  • Settings Menu now saves configurations more appropriately
  • Added target frame rate options and the ability to toggle vsync on and/or off in game
  • Game now defaults to locked target frame rate 60 (this can be changed in the options from the pause menu)

~ Bronze Box Interactive Team

