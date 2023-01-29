Patch 1.0.2 now live!

Thanks to everyone who played our game and provided feedback! This update should resolve the main outstanding graphical and performance issues people have encountered.
Change Log:
- Fixed bug where game would default to "Super Grunge" setting
- Settings Menu now saves configurations more appropriately
- Added target frame rate options and the ability to toggle vsync on and/or off in game
- Game now defaults to locked target frame rate 60 (this can be changed in the options from the pause menu)
~ Bronze Box Interactive Team
Changed files in this update