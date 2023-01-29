 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 29 January 2023

0.9.7.5 - Fixes and Achievements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds achievements to the game. They are not all yet implemented. Fame development for everyone and everything was also re balanced. Many bugs were also hunted down

Changes

  • Changed some fonts
  • Changes to path-finding when moving between rooms
  • Various UI changes
  • Small worker animation changes
  • Fame re-balance
  • Small visual changes
  • Achievements added

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when processing week
  • Work history for player character was wrong
  • AI was using same workers too many times. This was fixed
  • It was possible for AI company to be generated with the same name as player company
  • Fixed crash when firing a worker creating franchise
  • Some AI comics were selling less than they should
  • Franchise creation bug fixed that was causing not all workers intended to be added as a creator
  • Stopped camera movement when writing name for franchise
  • Fixed a crash when character model had not spawned and building work stations
  • Marketing department now correctly reveals hot and cold tropes
  • Fixed a crash related to AI worker generation

