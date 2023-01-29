Blog#14 - Visitors

**

Visitors

**

In previous articles, we discussed the needs of employees. As you may know, employees don't grow on trees, so where do these employees actually come from? In this article, we will explore the mechanics behind acquiring employees.

Your first employees come to your base as you progress through the story. As you dive deeper into the story, more employees will join you, but this alone is not enough to maximize base efficiency. To acquire more employees, you will need to build a landing pad that can accept incoming ships full of visitors.

There are currently two types of common visitors in the game: merchants and travelers. Merchants come to your base to sell goods, while travelers come to your base to live for a while and enjoy shopping, sightseeing, and food.

Merchants: If you accept a ship with a merchant, they will take a place in the marketplace and stay there until they leave. Different merchants belong to different factions, and the items they have available for sale depend on your reputation with their faction (which is currently hidden - but we will display and expand on in a future update).

Travelers: Travelers come in groups of four per ship. They don't belong to any faction as they are just tourists. The main reason to accept ships with travelers is to make money from their visit, but also you can review their profiles and hire some of them as employees.

While merchants are straightforward, the systems related to travelers may require more explanation. Let's go through these systems in more detail:

1.Housing: Once travelers arrive at the base, the first thing they look for is a place to live. Currently, the only option available for this is dormitories, which can accommodate up to 8 travelers. They pay for beds on a per night basis, and the price depends on the building's quality, which was discussed in a previous article.

2.Shopping: Travelers want to fulfill their needs while they are on the base. Each of them has a shopping list of items they want to buy. They buy these items at shops, with shop prices being determined by the shop's quality. Some travelers may also have specific requests for exotic items, for which they will pay significantly more than the shop price. Such orders can be reviewed in the specific tab of the shop interface.

3.Food: In addition to living and shopping, travelers need to eat. Like employees, they have preferred foods that they want to consume every day. However, unlike employees, they will pay the price the canteen asks. Just like the dormitory and shop, prices depend on the canteen's quality.

4.Hiring: As mentioned earlier, some of the travelers may submit their CVs, which you can review in the hiring console in the Headquarters. You can choose to ignore them and wait for other travelers or hire those that are suitable for your current needs. Different applicants may have different levels, attribute distributions, and proficiencies. Travelers can be hired, but be aware, travelers with higher levels will cost more. If you're at the maximum number of employees already, you can also fire existing employees (except story characters) to make room for more talented employees.

There are also a few more secondary systems that help to add further depth to the visitor system, but those we'll leave for you to discover...

In summary, the game features two types of visitors: merchants who come to sell goods and travelers who come to stay a while, shop, and eat. While merchants are straightforward, travelers have more complex systems related to living, shopping, food, and hiring. You can build a landing pad to accept incoming ships with visitors and hire employees from the travelers and even fire unnesscessary employees.

