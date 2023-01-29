 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astro Colony update for 29 January 2023

Astro Colony BASE BUILDER FEST - Dev Broadcast #4 + changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10427785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Astro Colonists!
It's time for the last Developer stream during Steam Base Builder Fest.
Thank you everyone who joined me in the last few days! That was a great pleasure to play the game with you!

Some recent changes to the new version posted right now:

BUGFIXES

  • Horizontal inverted mode fixed
  • Fixed an issue where typing in the middle of a textbook would move cursor to the end
  • Fixed an issue where landing spacecraft directly on a planet wasn't possible
  • Fixed an issue where upgraded asteroid catcher wouldn't show asteroid inside
  • Fixed an issue where removing conveyor belt wouldn't pick a resource
  • Upgrading conveyor belt no longer removes a resource
  • New beam effect for extraction asteroids - fixes glitches while moving

QOL / BALANCE

  • Increased number of max delivered resources to 9999999 :)
  • Tech tree can now remember (save and recover) previously opened state
  • Increased number of Quartz contained in rocks
  • While moving tree shaking effect less noticeable
  • Dust effect less noticeable

If you haven't checked the Demo yet, do it before the end of the festival.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1614550/Astro_Colony/

Tonight I will start stream at 9PM CET.
If you cannot watch on Steam check my Twitch channel:
https://www.twitch.tv/Tefel

Thanks guys so much for support!
Tefel (Terad Games)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1614551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link