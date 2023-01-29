Astro Colony BASE BUILDER FEST - Dev Broadcast #4 + changes

Hey Astro Colonists!
It's time for the last Developer stream during Steam Base Builder Fest.
Thank you everyone who joined me in the last few days! That was a great pleasure to play the game with you!
Some recent changes to the new version posted right now:
BUGFIXES
- Horizontal inverted mode fixed
- Fixed an issue where typing in the middle of a textbook would move cursor to the end
- Fixed an issue where landing spacecraft directly on a planet wasn't possible
- Fixed an issue where upgraded asteroid catcher wouldn't show asteroid inside
- Fixed an issue where removing conveyor belt wouldn't pick a resource
- Upgrading conveyor belt no longer removes a resource
- New beam effect for extraction asteroids - fixes glitches while moving
QOL / BALANCE
- Increased number of max delivered resources to 9999999 :)
- Tech tree can now remember (save and recover) previously opened state
- Increased number of Quartz contained in rocks
- While moving tree shaking effect less noticeable
- Dust effect less noticeable
If you haven't checked the Demo yet, do it before the end of the festival.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1614550/Astro_Colony/
Tonight I will start stream at 9PM CET.
If you cannot watch on Steam check my Twitch channel:
https://www.twitch.tv/Tefel
Thanks guys so much for support!
Tefel (Terad Games)
Changed files in this update