Astro Colony BASE BUILDER FEST - Dev Broadcast #4 + changes

Hey Astro Colonists!

It's time for the last Developer stream during Steam Base Builder Fest.

Thank you everyone who joined me in the last few days! That was a great pleasure to play the game with you!

Some recent changes to the new version posted right now:

BUGFIXES

Horizontal inverted mode fixed

Fixed an issue where typing in the middle of a textbook would move cursor to the end

Fixed an issue where landing spacecraft directly on a planet wasn't possible

Fixed an issue where upgraded asteroid catcher wouldn't show asteroid inside

Fixed an issue where removing conveyor belt wouldn't pick a resource

Upgrading conveyor belt no longer removes a resource

New beam effect for extraction asteroids - fixes glitches while moving

QOL / BALANCE

Increased number of max delivered resources to 9999999 :)

Tech tree can now remember (save and recover) previously opened state

Increased number of Quartz contained in rocks

While moving tree shaking effect less noticeable

Dust effect less noticeable

If you haven't checked the Demo yet, do it before the end of the festival.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1614550/Astro_Colony/

Tonight I will start stream at 9PM CET.

If you cannot watch on Steam check my Twitch channel:

https://www.twitch.tv/Tefel

Thanks guys so much for support!

Tefel (Terad Games)