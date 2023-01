+added two new battle backs for the lake area

+rebalanced final boss health a bit

+fixed some spelling errors

(I'm pretty happy with the current state of the game now so I think its best if I leave it alone. Thank you everyone for playing my game! As of today 35k have added it to their library and I'm so glad I was able to give you an experience.

I'm currently working on finishing up school and after that working on the next game! FAREWELL TILL NEXT TIME!!)