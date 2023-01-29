 Skip to content

One Military Camp Private Beta update for 29 January 2023

Private Beta - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue during the initial loading of the game
  • Improved leveling with more initial money
  • Other issues reported by the community has been fixed

