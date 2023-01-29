- Fixed an issue during the initial loading of the game
- Improved leveling with more initial money
- Other issues reported by the community has been fixed
One Military Camp Private Beta update for 29 January 2023
Private Beta - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
One Military Camp Playtest Content Depot 1815361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update