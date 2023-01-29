SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. Ver. 2.0.0 Release Notes

**

Procedural Chain side missions. 28 different quest goals have been added to the game, each with various versions. This means that hundreds of side missions, created procedurally, have been added to the game with different stories. You can obtain these missions from NPCs in villages or stations.

New villages and buildings added to a planet's surface can vary depending on the type of planet and its atmospheric conditions

New Vehicle: Hoverbikes added to the game. Players can now call their hoverbikes while on a planet, allowing them to discover the planet's surface and travel around with ease. (You can summon hoverbikes from the same menu as you would call ships on planetary surfaces.)

In-game dialogue choices and the player's actions now have an impact on both the crew members' loyalty, and performance, and unlock new abilities and missions. This dynamic creates a more immersive gameplay experience and allows the player to build stronger relationships with their crew members.

New Enemy AI Class: Pirate Hoverbikers.

Procedural surface encounters. Players can now discover and interact with a variety of events, points of interest, puzzles, and stories while exploring planet surfaces. This adds a new level of exploration and discovery to the game, making each planet's surface unique and unpredictable.

All item descriptions and information have been thoroughly reviewed and updated for improved clarity and accuracy.

New Armor models were added for the female characters

Added the ability to adjust the position of the ship's camera with the LCtrl + Num keys during the game.

Now boosting the engine power makes the ship less affected by the wind on the planet's surface.