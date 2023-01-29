SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. Ver. 2.0.0 Release Notes

**
SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. 2.0.0
**
NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :
Procedural Chain side missions. 28 different quest goals have been added to the game, each with various versions. This means that hundreds of side missions, created procedurally, have been added to the game with different stories. You can obtain these missions from NPCs in villages or stations.
New villages and buildings added to a planet's surface can vary depending on the type of planet and its atmospheric conditions
New Vehicle: Hoverbikes added to the game. Players can now call their hoverbikes while on a planet, allowing them to discover the planet's surface and travel around with ease. (You can summon hoverbikes from the same menu as you would call ships on planetary surfaces.)
In-game dialogue choices and the player's actions now have an impact on both the crew members' loyalty, and performance, and unlock new abilities and missions. This dynamic creates a more immersive gameplay experience and allows the player to build stronger relationships with their crew members.
New Enemy AI Class: Pirate Hoverbikers.
Procedural surface encounters. Players can now discover and interact with a variety of events, points of interest, puzzles, and stories while exploring planet surfaces. This adds a new level of exploration and discovery to the game, making each planet's surface unique and unpredictable.
All item descriptions and information have been thoroughly reviewed and updated for improved clarity and accuracy.
New Armor models were added for the female characters
Added the ability to adjust the position of the ship's camera with the LCtrl + Num keys during the game.
Now boosting the engine power makes the ship less affected by the wind on the planet's surface.
The free camera feature has been enhanced for a better user experience. The movement and zoom functions have been made more fluid, allowing for seamless and uninterrupted use without the need to hold any key.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
Character exit from Aim mode when gets damaged
Quick events sometimes don't work, it just gets fixed when you open and closes the inventory interface
There is an empty soldier slot in the faction panel
Clicking an empty general slot in the faction interface opens an empty detail interface
When I hover an item in inventory it gives the wrong item stats
In faction wars, some ships do not follow the orders in that phase, they just stay away.
After giving all the power to the weapons in Power management, and getting off and on the ship again, the interface shows all the power balanced, but the weapons are still working at full capacity.
Mercenary missions sometimes only give pilot experience instead of the soldier experience
The character flies when I exit from the interior of the outpost
Game crashes when I open the space atlas during the sector jump
I can press some station elevators 2 times in a row, so after the fade screen, it teleports me back to the first place I pressed.
When I warp to some stations, the warp ends in a very far place and it takes a long time to reach the station.
When I press some key binds too many times in HOTAS, the game crashes.
When I take the soldiers from a squad in the faction management interface, that soldier duplicates and appears in the squad as well as in the list of unassigned soldiers.
On large ship models, sometimes my own torpedo hits me if I launch it while the ship is moving backward.
Displaying stats are not changing when spending skill points at the character creation screen.
When I land on the planet, the villages or buildings that should be there remain under the surface and do not spawn. ( All planetary surface vectors have been rearranged. )
When the ship leaves the atmosphere, the cockpit camera switches to the 3rd person camera.
Changed files in this update