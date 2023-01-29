 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 29 January 2023

Update Log 2023.01.29 (0.6.10.0011)

Share · View all patches · Build 10427600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue that the UI of the settings menu is wrong under certain resolutions.
  • Fixed the issue that BGM may stop playing randomly.
  • Fixed an issue that Russian localization formatting errors prevented players from purchasing items in * the merchant's shop.
  • Optimized some text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1035761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link