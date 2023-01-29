- Fixed the issue that the UI of the settings menu is wrong under certain resolutions.
- Fixed the issue that BGM may stop playing randomly.
- Fixed an issue that Russian localization formatting errors prevented players from purchasing items in * the merchant's shop.
- Optimized some text.
微光之镜 Glimmer in Mirror update for 29 January 2023
Update Log 2023.01.29 (0.6.10.0011)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
