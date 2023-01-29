 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Locked in my darkness update for 29 January 2023

HOTFIX 1.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10427574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfixes:

Fixing a key in the bathroom with a some rare bug.
Removing a key in the garbage of the parking lot.
Adding the code of the last door in one of the walls in the red world.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095142
  • Loading history…
Depot 2095143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link