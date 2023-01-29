Carth Alpha 1.91a2
~Tweaked fog and volumetric light settings
~Added and removed spawners around viernes
~Set up all enemies with correct sfx settings
~Added more NPC dialogues and VO
~Fixed issue with sfx playing when enemy spawned in
~Set up 3d spatial audio
~Fixed issue with music and battle music bug when mounting or dismounting horse
~Added new day and or night ambience and music
~Tweaked visual sun lighting
~Changed actual time of carth and sky positions
~Networked particle effects from enemies
~Added beggar VO and triggers
~Fixed bug where multiple build able items would be used instead of one
~Quit and back button functionality added
~Reworked Procedural quest rewards
~New rewards off differing amounts randomly
~Fixed a bug once reward was given it could not be given again
~Fixed issue with stumps moving like full trees
~Fixed issue with harvesting UI pop ups
~Fixed issue with horse being mounted if you attacked nearby
~Fixed issue of random horse dismount causing player unable to move
~Fixed issue with Enemy detecting Player
~Added Party system
~Added ability to hire mercenaries to aid you
~Added ability to buy a companion to serve you
~Adjusted all enemies detection ranges and settings
~Fixed companion detection settings
~Reworked Viernes Vegetation Biomes
~Re baked navmesh
~Altered some terrain elevations around Viernes
