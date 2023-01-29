Carth Alpha 1.91a2

~Tweaked fog and volumetric light settings

~Added and removed spawners around viernes

~Set up all enemies with correct sfx settings

~Added more NPC dialogues and VO

~Fixed issue with sfx playing when enemy spawned in

~Set up 3d spatial audio

~Fixed issue with music and battle music bug when mounting or dismounting horse

~Added new day and or night ambience and music

~Tweaked visual sun lighting

~Changed actual time of carth and sky positions

~Networked particle effects from enemies

~Added beggar VO and triggers

~Fixed bug where multiple build able items would be used instead of one

~Quit and back button functionality added

~Reworked Procedural quest rewards

~New rewards off differing amounts randomly

~Fixed a bug once reward was given it could not be given again

~Fixed issue with stumps moving like full trees

~Fixed issue with harvesting UI pop ups

~Fixed issue with horse being mounted if you attacked nearby

~Fixed issue of random horse dismount causing player unable to move

~Fixed issue with Enemy detecting Player

~Added Party system

~Added ability to hire mercenaries to aid you

~Added ability to buy a companion to serve you

~Adjusted all enemies detection ranges and settings

~Fixed companion detection settings

~Reworked Viernes Vegetation Biomes

~Re baked navmesh

~Altered some terrain elevations around Viernes