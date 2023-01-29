Patches and small additions

---Fixes and changes

Fixed bug that allowed players to clip trough walls when performing an emote

Fixed game modes not giving proper weapons

Loadout preview background was updated

Fixes to Ragdolls

Fixes to Gib Physics

Fixed Bots having wrong weapons

Changes to color tint force for team based modes

Map and mode votes can be separate

Tons of balancing to weapons

Updated Walker sounds

Code and rendering optimizations

Changes to slide boosting logic to prevent too much speed buildup

Changes to emote menu (Clicks are now needed for activation emotes or voice-lines)

Changes to grenade

Added a Character limit to text chat

Voting now plays a confirmation sounds

Players will drop ammo boxes when killed

Reduced amount of ammo given by player placed ammo boxes

Projectiles are now client-side

changes to water ship materials

Fixes to spectating camera to not be stuck on character hips

Loadout character will show team colors

Fixed aqua tail using wrong model

Fixed interaction text flicker on clients

Added toggle to show Legs

Fixed characters not playing death voices

Corruption removed temporarily

Fixed shadow smirk

---Additions

More emotes added

Added PNP solution for legs and view models (with it's own separate FOV)

Character will now play an animation when the customization menu is open

Added Furiosa Pump Action Shotgun

Added no armor Protogen base

Added Ammo Pickups to maps

Added mission control announcer

Added 2 new character voice lines

Assasin

Alyx

More FPS Cap options

Team members will have a friendly icon on them

Added Yellow Trouble Game Mode

Added camera animations to a few weapons (WIP)

Added FFA punch Mania (FFA with only fists)

Builder Game mode has been Re-added (Allows the user to create maps)

Works in multiplayer too

mode is bare bones as of know but it will be expanded on the future

I recommend to only use canvas maps for map making

others are fine but it wont give you full control over spawns, and geometry cannot be edited

-Known issues

Friendly icon is visible on the menu

Loadout Protogen has duplicated legs