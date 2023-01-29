Patches and small additions

---Fixes and changes
Fixed bug that allowed players to clip trough walls when performing an emote
Fixed game modes not giving proper weapons
Loadout preview background was updated
Fixes to Ragdolls
Fixes to Gib Physics
Fixed Bots having wrong weapons
Changes to color tint force for team based modes
Map and mode votes can be separate
Tons of balancing to weapons
Updated Walker sounds
Code and rendering optimizations
Changes to slide boosting logic to prevent too much speed buildup
Changes to emote menu (Clicks are now needed for activation emotes or voice-lines)
Changes to grenade
Added a Character limit to text chat
Voting now plays a confirmation sounds
Players will drop ammo boxes when killed
Reduced amount of ammo given by player placed ammo boxes
Projectiles are now client-side
changes to water ship materials
Fixes to spectating camera to not be stuck on character hips
Loadout character will show team colors
Fixed aqua tail using wrong model
Fixed interaction text flicker on clients
Added toggle to show Legs
Fixed characters not playing death voices
Corruption removed temporarily
Fixed shadow smirk
---Additions
More emotes added
Added PNP solution for legs and view models (with it's own separate FOV)
Character will now play an animation when the customization menu is open
Added Furiosa Pump Action Shotgun
Added no armor Protogen base
Added Ammo Pickups to maps
Added mission control announcer
Added 2 new character voice lines
Assasin
Alyx
More FPS Cap options
Team members will have a friendly icon on them
Added Yellow Trouble Game Mode
Added camera animations to a few weapons (WIP)
Added FFA punch Mania (FFA with only fists)
Builder Game mode has been Re-added (Allows the user to create maps)
Works in multiplayer too
mode is bare bones as of know but it will be expanded on the future
I recommend to only use canvas maps for map making
others are fine but it wont give you full control over spawns, and geometry cannot be edited
-Known issues
Friendly icon is visible on the menu
Loadout Protogen has duplicated legs
Changed files in this update