- Attempted to fix the negative gold/xp bug
- Fixed ability selection exploit bug introduced by last update
- Fixed bug where Things weren’t using description for image gen (known issue: Things currently use the “items” prefix)
- Implemented destructibility for Things
- Tentatively implemented status effect for Things (possibly unfinished)
AI Roguelite update for 29 January 2023
Update 1.44
Patchnotes via Steam Community
