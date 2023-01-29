 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 29 January 2023

Update 1.44

Share · View all patches · Build 10427476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Attempted to fix the negative gold/xp bug
  • Fixed ability selection exploit bug introduced by last update
  • Fixed bug where Things weren’t using description for image gen (known issue: Things currently use the “items” prefix)
  • Implemented destructibility for Things
  • Tentatively implemented status effect for Things (possibly unfinished)

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link