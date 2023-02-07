Valentine's Day DLC, 2 Arcade games and Improved Table Lighting!

Vibrant Valentine DLC
- 1 Valentine's Day themed table. A half-sized DLC pack for half the regular price.
- 1 Ball, 3 Cosmetics & 3 Furs.
- Additional details are to be found here.
2 New Arcade Games
Brave Bouncer
- You're boxed in! Avoid Donna’s magic spells as long as possible and bounce along the walls to stay alive.
- Make sure to collect any gems along the way.
- A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 10 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 15 points.
Daring Dasher
- The journey's long and the track is narrow! Donna has cursed the walls, avoid them as you roll your way out.
- Make sure to collect any gems along the way.
- A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 150 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 250 points.
Other Improvements
- The following tables have received better lighting/shadows: Christmas Carnage, Doubloon Docks, Feudal Follies, Rickety Rapids, Sly Samurai
- Adjusted bomb position & scale on the Customization Screen.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!
Changed files in this update