 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 7 February 2023

Valentine's Day DLC, 2 Arcade games and Improved Table Lighting!

Share · View all patches · Build 10427467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vibrant Valentine DLC

2 New Arcade Games

Brave Bouncer

  • You're boxed in! Avoid Donna’s magic spells as long as possible and bounce along the walls to stay alive.
  • Make sure to collect any gems along the way.
  • A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 10 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 15 points.

Daring Dasher

  • The journey's long and the track is narrow! Donna has cursed the walls, avoid them as you roll your way out.
  • Make sure to collect any gems along the way.
  • A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 150 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 250 points.

Other Improvements

  • The following tables have received better lighting/shadows: Christmas Carnage, Doubloon Docks, Feudal Follies, Rickety Rapids, Sly Samurai
  • Adjusted bomb position & scale on the Customization Screen.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link