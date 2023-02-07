Valentine's Day DLC, 2 Arcade games and Improved Table Lighting!

Share · View all patches · Build 10427467 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 20:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Vibrant Valentine DLC

1 Valentine's Day themed table. A half-sized DLC pack for half the regular price.

1 Ball, 3 Cosmetics & 3 Furs.

Additional details are to be found here.

2 New Arcade Games

Brave Bouncer

You're boxed in! Avoid Donna’s magic spells as long as possible and bounce along the walls to stay alive.

Make sure to collect any gems along the way.

A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 10 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 15 points.

Daring Dasher

The journey's long and the track is narrow! Donna has cursed the walls, avoid them as you roll your way out.

Make sure to collect any gems along the way.

A cosmetic and a fur color are earned for scoring 150 points. Another cosmetic and fur color are earned for scoring 250 points.

Other Improvements

The following tables have received better lighting/shadows: Christmas Carnage, Doubloon Docks, Feudal Follies, Rickety Rapids, Sly Samurai

Adjusted bomb position & scale on the Customization Screen.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know!