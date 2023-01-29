January 28th 2023 | Patch 04

-Made adjustments, tweaks and additions to the Catacomb Trials Area and Mushlands Area
-Added a useful Checkpoint to the Catacomb Trials
-Adjusted the Portal Blink Item Usage
-Refined the look of the Toxic waste puddle in the early Dead Woods
