Alice Escaped! update for 29 January 2023

Patchnote 1.0.4

Patchnote 1.0.4

  • Kotra-Gun now causes enemies to be greatly frightened even when shield-breaking.

    • Kotra-gun no longer extends the frightened enemy's fright time.

  • The attack judgments of some enemies with body blows have been made smaller.

  • Key Configuration: Movement can now be changed using the keyboard.

  • Key Configuration: The decision and cancellation can now be changed. If the keyboard becomes inoperable, the Escape key on the keyboard will return to the default setting.

  • Some effects have been adjusted and added.

  • Other bug fixes

    • Fixed a bug in which the game did not help the player's friends when the game was started in casual mode.
    • Fixed a bug in which the exit message and resolution settings were not compatible with CN fonts.
    • And other small bugs.

