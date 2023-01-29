Patchnote 1.0.4

Kotra-Gun now causes enemies to be greatly frightened even when shield-breaking. Kotra-gun no longer extends the frightened enemy's fright time.

The attack judgments of some enemies with body blows have been made smaller.

Key Configuration: Movement can now be changed using the keyboard.

Key Configuration: The decision and cancellation can now be changed. If the keyboard becomes inoperable, the Escape key on the keyboard will return to the default setting.

Some effects have been adjusted and added.