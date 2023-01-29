 Skip to content

Bogey Brian update for 29 January 2023

Version 0.984

Version 0.984

Build 10427380

Finally, another update! I'm sorry to the maybe 2 fans of the game out there that have been waiting for this.

Seriously though - this update contains many improvements that, in my opinion, make the game much more playable.

New Features:

Three new elements of information have been added to the score display (Shown when you hold down tab):

  • The course name, difficulty, hole number.
  • Score total.
  • A list of current abilities (from your equipped hat)

An offscreen indicator has been added to give a better idea of where Brian is when he is offscreen - this helps finding brian when panning the camera around as well.

Bug Fixes/Tweaks:

Random Course - There were a few bugs here, which resulted in a tutorial level and an impossible level showing in random courses when they shouldn't have.

Depot 2120681
