Version 0.984

Finally, another update! I'm sorry to the maybe 2 fans of the game out there that have been waiting for this.
Seriously though - this update contains many improvements that, in my opinion, make the game much more playable.
New Features:
Three new elements of information have been added to the score display (Shown when you hold down tab):
- The course name, difficulty, hole number.
- Score total.
- A list of current abilities (from your equipped hat)
An offscreen indicator has been added to give a better idea of where Brian is when he is offscreen - this helps finding brian when panning the camera around as well.
Bug Fixes/Tweaks:
Random Course - There were a few bugs here, which resulted in a tutorial level and an impossible level showing in random courses when they shouldn't have.
Changed files in this update