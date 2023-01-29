 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 29 January 2023

Added Enchanter's exceptional Ubar set items

Patchnotes via Steam Community

353: Early Access 0.15.13 - January 28, 2022 11:55 PM EST
• Added Enchanter's exceptional Ubar set items.

