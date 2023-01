Patch notes for v2.4.1:

DualSense Edge Support:

● Fix the Player LED's for the DualSense Edge

● Added Touchpad button to the list of extra button assignment you can choose from

● Extra button assignment can be set for the Back Left, Back Right, FN Left, and FN Right buttons

● Visually show the assigned button being pressed in Controller tab

Player LED's

● Fix battery level mode not working on older models of the DualSense