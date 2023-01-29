1-29 noon BUG repair and experience optimization

BUG hired workers exit the map without exiting the bed

Optimization: When there is a construction task but cannot be built due to lack of materials or inaccessibility, the construction worker will still do idle work

Optimization: the walkable area of the abandoned mine should be consistent with the mine

BUG Fix the problem that if a new stone wall is created on an existing stone wall, the original stone wall will be deleted

BUG The merchant and the elf left the field normally, but they died for unknown reasons

BUG Students did not get out of the student bed correctly after graduation, and the widows and widows occupy a lot of beds by themselves

BUG Soldiers do not fight monsters when they patrol in front of them

BUG When there is only one patrol point, soldiers return without stopping

BUG After batch modifying the "solitary and widowed elderly only" attribute of the bed, the picture of the bed was not updated in time