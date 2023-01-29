 Skip to content

领地：种田与征战 update for 29 January 2023

1-29 noon BUG repair and experience optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 10427292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG hired workers exit the map without exiting the bed
Optimization: When there is a construction task but cannot be built due to lack of materials or inaccessibility, the construction worker will still do idle work
Optimization: the walkable area of the abandoned mine should be consistent with the mine
BUG Fix the problem that if a new stone wall is created on an existing stone wall, the original stone wall will be deleted
BUG The merchant and the elf left the field normally, but they died for unknown reasons
BUG Students did not get out of the student bed correctly after graduation, and the widows and widows occupy a lot of beds by themselves
BUG Soldiers do not fight monsters when they patrol in front of them
BUG When there is only one patrol point, soldiers return without stopping
BUG After batch modifying the "solitary and widowed elderly only" attribute of the bed, the picture of the bed was not updated in time

