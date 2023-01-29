- Meteorites will now fall from the sky, destroying anything in their path! Thankfully, this will happen rarely.
- Fixed being able to buy chaff upgrade multiple times.
- Fixed 1000 power-ups used achievement.
- Photon cannon no longer destroyed when colliding with nightwings or any type of seed.
In My Defense update for 29 January 2023
Patch 1.34
Patchnotes via Steam Community
