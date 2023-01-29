 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 29 January 2023

Patch 1.34

Patch 1.34

Share · View all patches · Build 10427250

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Meteorites will now fall from the sky, destroying anything in their path! Thankfully, this will happen rarely.
  • Fixed being able to buy chaff upgrade multiple times.
  • Fixed 1000 power-ups used achievement.
  • Photon cannon no longer destroyed when colliding with nightwings or any type of seed.

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
