Share · View all patches · Build 10427101 · Last edited 29 January 2023 – 03:13:24 UTC by Wendy

-Added FULLSCREEN Toggle Switch to the play areas (Rather than only Menu areas)

-Added New Quick Cutscene to backtrack transports

-Polished all of the Night Creature Sections

-Added Checkpoints to All of the pits

-Changed the Crow Threat's behavior

-Added to the Aesthetic Environment in Many Areas.

-Tweaked some Logic

-Changed some Sprites

-Made some Layer placement changes