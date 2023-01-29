 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 29 January 2023

V0.0.0.9 update on January 29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the abnormal effect of decorative buildings

  2. Fixed an issue where buildings built around decorations with increased durability caps would exceed durability caps after reading

  3. Fixed the problem that the display range of the buildings with the range is inconsistent with the actual range

  4. Fixed an issue where disciples with farming characteristics would increase their efficiency each time they returned to work in Spirit fields

  5. Fixed the problem where the life span of disciples did not increase after breakthrough

  6. Fixed the inability to assign a new disciple after the disciple in the helper list was banished

  7. Fixed the issue with the third level loading

  8. Fixed an issue where characters occasionally squeeze together when placing new rooms in Fantasy

  9. Fixed some skills causing stats to turn negative

  10. Adjust the efficiency of the building after the durability is reduced to the minimum

  11. Adjusted the maximum number of government chambers and refining furnaces to be built

  12. Fixed the verbose description text

  13. Fixed some skill damage anomalies

  14. Fixed some abnormal attribute promotion during operation

15, Optimize the room card level display (from small to large numbers)

  1. Fixed the incorrect value of attributes added to the room upgrade effect

Changed files in this update

