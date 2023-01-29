V0.0.0.9 update on January 29

-
Fixed the abnormal effect of decorative buildings
-
Fixed an issue where buildings built around decorations with increased durability caps would exceed durability caps after reading
-
Fixed the problem that the display range of the buildings with the range is inconsistent with the actual range
-
Fixed an issue where disciples with farming characteristics would increase their efficiency each time they returned to work in Spirit fields
-
Fixed the problem where the life span of disciples did not increase after breakthrough
-
Fixed the inability to assign a new disciple after the disciple in the helper list was banished
-
Fixed the issue with the third level loading
-
Fixed an issue where characters occasionally squeeze together when placing new rooms in Fantasy
-
Fixed some skills causing stats to turn negative
-
Adjust the efficiency of the building after the durability is reduced to the minimum
-
Adjusted the maximum number of government chambers and refining furnaces to be built
-
Fixed the verbose description text
-
Fixed some skill damage anomalies
-
Fixed some abnormal attribute promotion during operation
15, Optimize the room card level display (from small to large numbers)
- Fixed the incorrect value of attributes added to the room upgrade effect
Changed files in this update