V0.0.0.9 update on January 29

Fixed the abnormal effect of decorative buildings

Fixed an issue where buildings built around decorations with increased durability caps would exceed durability caps after reading

Fixed the problem that the display range of the buildings with the range is inconsistent with the actual range

Fixed an issue where disciples with farming characteristics would increase their efficiency each time they returned to work in Spirit fields

Fixed the problem where the life span of disciples did not increase after breakthrough

Fixed the inability to assign a new disciple after the disciple in the helper list was banished

Fixed the issue with the third level loading

Fixed an issue where characters occasionally squeeze together when placing new rooms in Fantasy

Fixed some skills causing stats to turn negative

Adjust the efficiency of the building after the durability is reduced to the minimum

Adjusted the maximum number of government chambers and refining furnaces to be built

Fixed the verbose description text

Fixed some skill damage anomalies