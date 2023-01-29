Version 0.1.9.5 Building Pieces Update.

Feature Developments.

Added: Glass Wall 4x4

Added: Glass Floor 4x4

Added: Press G then 1 or 2 for glass wall or floor.

Added: Gold lensing effect on glass panels. (work in progress)

Change: Standard base window wall style modified.

Change: New Terrain starting location.

Change: Windowed wall delete and build point is now centered.

Change: Starting and Revive HP/Power/Hydro set to 10/10/10

*Bugfix: Collision correction on Windowed Base Wall.

Internal Game Engine revisions.

Rendering performance revisions for Amd & Nvidia GPUs.

Rendering performance is untested on Intel GPUs.

Per Frame glViewPort reset has been disabled.

Small shader optimization for objects using normal maps.

Known Issue:

No Collision boxes for some objects and base parts.

Glass is brighter than other objects during night hours.