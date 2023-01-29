Version 0.1.9.5 Building Pieces Update.

Feature Developments.
Added: Glass Wall 4x4
Added: Glass Floor 4x4
Added: Press G then 1 or 2 for glass wall or floor.
Added: Gold lensing effect on glass panels. (work in progress)
Change: Standard base window wall style modified.
Change: New Terrain starting location.
Change: Windowed wall delete and build point is now centered.
Change: Starting and Revive HP/Power/Hydro set to 10/10/10
*Bugfix: Collision correction on Windowed Base Wall.
Internal Game Engine revisions.
Rendering performance revisions for Amd & Nvidia GPUs.
Rendering performance is untested on Intel GPUs.
Per Frame glViewPort reset has been disabled.
Small shader optimization for objects using normal maps.
Known Issue:
No Collision boxes for some objects and base parts.
Glass is brighter than other objects during night hours.
Changed files in this update