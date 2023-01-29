 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medusa Frontier update for 29 January 2023

Version 0.1.9.5 Building Pieces Update.

Share · View all patches · Build 10427014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Feature Developments.

Added: Glass Wall 4x4
Added: Glass Floor 4x4
Added: Press G then 1 or 2 for glass wall or floor.
Added: Gold lensing effect on glass panels. (work in progress)
Change: Standard base window wall style modified.
Change: New Terrain starting location.
Change: Windowed wall delete and build point is now centered.
Change: Starting and Revive HP/Power/Hydro set to 10/10/10
*Bugfix: Collision correction on Windowed Base Wall.

Internal Game Engine revisions.

Rendering performance revisions for Amd & Nvidia GPUs.
Rendering performance is untested on Intel GPUs.
Per Frame glViewPort reset has been disabled.
Small shader optimization for objects using normal maps.

Known Issue:
No Collision boxes for some objects and base parts.
Glass is brighter than other objects during night hours.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1925531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link