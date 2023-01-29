Achievement Godlike nerfed - Patch Notes

1: After some rebalancing of the AI, the achievement "Godlike" for Hurrican is far too difficult, it has been made easier in this patch.
2: Tweaked AI's blocking system to feel more dynamic.
3: Fixed a couple of Menu bugs.
