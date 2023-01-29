 Skip to content

Punch A Bunch update for 29 January 2023

Achievement Godlike nerfed - Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1: After some rebalancing of the AI, the achievement "Godlike" for Hurrican is far too difficult, it has been made easier in this patch.

2: Tweaked AI's blocking system to feel more dynamic.

3: Fixed a couple of Menu bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1512591
