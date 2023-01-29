 Skip to content

The Ultimate Game update for 29 January 2023

Update v0.6.3.0 (January 28, 2023)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Action Cam Overhaul

  • Reverted to previous style camera
  • Stabilized camera on turnover transition
  • Right Joystick/Mouse look around w/ snapback
  • QuickThrow while moving now smoothly transitions
  • Improved client cam jitter when other players throws

AI Improvements

  • Improved catching when close to disc
  • Handlers in Horizontal stack now properly assigned
  • Dump positioning and assignment improved

Fixed

  • Defenders ability to leave endzone before pull
  • Removed shadows from Next Indicators
  • Cleaned up unused and duplicate sprites
  • Error instructing Bot to "Pickup Disc" in practice mode

And many code refactors and project areas cleaned up..
Be on the lookout for anything strange.

Some big fun features coming in 2023.

Thanks for playing!

