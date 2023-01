Share · View all patches · Build 10426828 · Last edited 29 January 2023 – 02:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi, everyone! Thank you very much to play Hentai Casual Slider.

We knew some players wanted a cheat button, so they can pass quickly through all the puzzles.

We added that! And also we added some fancy sound effects and some polish too.

Oh, and some nice hentai moans after every puzzle is completed!

We hope you enjoy them!