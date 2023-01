New Game+ Mode

Replay the game with previously acquired skills and upgrades.

In each New Game cycle earn aspects to further tune your playstyle and use new powerful techniques.

Eternal Dungeon Mode

Carve a bloody path through randomly generated encounters to test your skills.

Perhaps there is an end to the eternal dungeons after all.

Bug fixes and other

Fixed a number of game crashes.

Refined graphical assets, the knight and enemies look better than ever.