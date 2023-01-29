Minor Update 0.2.2.39 - Return of Mod Syncing

Hello Spacers,

We have a very minor update to close out January, but one which I'm sure will be very welcome. The team and I have been fully focused on getting the OSP major update wrapped up, and there unfortunately hasn't been a lot of time to switch back to the main branch to get this done. But the update is going great and we're in the final balancing phase now, expect more news very soon!

As for what is in this update, we've improved the mod loader's safety by showing a list of all mods which you'll need to download in a prompt instead of just subscribing to them and downloading immediately after you click the Load Mods button. This will only be done for mods you're not already subscribed to, so as long as you're only playing with mods you're familiar with you should never actually run into it. All mods in the list will be shown with their name, creator, and star rating on the Steam Workshop. Clicking on the mod will take you to its Workshop page so you can see more details.

Patch notes follow:

Changes/Features: