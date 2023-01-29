 Skip to content

A Modest Legacy update for 29 January 2023

Patch notes for version 0.1.2

Build 10426760

  • Camera controls are now enabled when viewing the queue.
  • AI nerfed during start of games. Buffer time added before combat.
  • Players start with the first 5 foundational technologies pre-researched.
  • UI Warning + bell rings when enemies approach your kingdom.
  • Stone prices on buildings lowered.
  • Late game buildings will be built faster.
  • AI defenders bug fixes.
  • Font fix for localized Simplified Chinese.

