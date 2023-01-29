- Camera controls are now enabled when viewing the queue.
- AI nerfed during start of games. Buffer time added before combat.
- Players start with the first 5 foundational technologies pre-researched.
- UI Warning + bell rings when enemies approach your kingdom.
- Stone prices on buildings lowered.
- Late game buildings will be built faster.
- AI defenders bug fixes.
- Font fix for localized Simplified Chinese.
A Modest Legacy update for 29 January 2023
Patch notes for version 0.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
