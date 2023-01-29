Update v0.83

Fix for random hit sounds during intro.
Fix for incorrect settings when playing in Hunter mode that caused reduced critter encounters.
Change Doc’s image for job.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fix for random hit sounds during intro.
Fix for incorrect settings when playing in Hunter mode that caused reduced critter encounters.
Change Doc’s image for job.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update