Straya update for 29 January 2023

Update v0.83

Build 10426735 · Last edited by Wendy

Fix for random hit sounds during intro.
Fix for incorrect settings when playing in Hunter mode that caused reduced critter encounters.
Change Doc’s image for job.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

