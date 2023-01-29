Maroon Fog Fixes

Improved performance on maroon fog 7 minutes+

Change gravity cube gravity well visuals

Changed Mega Diamond Visuals

Changed Penta Laser visuals and reduced rotation speed

Penta health from 500 to 350

Reduced giant upgraded cube size from 1.0 to 0.75 and health from 50 to 25

Frenzy cube health from 150 to 100 and increased speed

Increased guardian cube health from 15 to 20 and shield health from 3 to 10

Guardian cube speed from 800 to 1000 and acceleration from 1600 to 2000