Improved performance on maroon fog 7 minutes+
Change gravity cube gravity well visuals
Changed Mega Diamond Visuals
Changed Penta Laser visuals and reduced rotation speed
Penta health from 500 to 350
Reduced giant upgraded cube size from 1.0 to 0.75 and health from 50 to 25
Frenzy cube health from 150 to 100 and increased speed
Increased guardian cube health from 15 to 20 and shield health from 3 to 10
Guardian cube speed from 800 to 1000 and acceleration from 1600 to 2000
Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 29 January 2023
Maroon Fog Fixes
