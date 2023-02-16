 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Entropy : Zero 2 update for 16 February 2023

Version 1.3.1 is live

Share · View all patches · Build 10426719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Entropy : Zero 2 Version 1.3.1


Overwatch is requesting all units refresh and resolve. Update is live. Acceptance is mandatory.

If you encounter any issues with version 1.3.1 that were not present previously, please let us know on the Steam forums! For other issues, you can find our troubleshooting guide here:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2857173498

Changelog

1.3.0
1.3.1

There were other changes made that do not directly affect Entropy : Zero 2 but exist for modders and future content. For more information about those changes, please see the individual update posts.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1583720/view/3641757389747798224?l=english
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1583720/view/3641758024852330442?l=english

Steam betas and versioning

If you are currently on the release-1.3 public beta branch for testing, thank you! You may wish to set your branch back to default. You can read more about betas and versioning in this Steam guide.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2861987007

Changed files in this update

Depot 1583721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link