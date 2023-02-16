Version 1.3.1 is live

Entropy : Zero 2 Version 1.3.1



Overwatch is requesting all units refresh and resolve. Update is live. Acceptance is mandatory.

If you encounter any issues with version 1.3.1 that were not present previously, please let us know on the Steam forums! For other issues, you can find our troubleshooting guide here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2857173498

Changelog

1.3.0

Workshop upload tool accessible by the main menu (https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/172)

Maximum FOV is 110 instead of 90 (https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/166)

1.3.1

Workshop publisher uses localized text strings

Various improvements to workshop publisher ( https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/179 )

Missing activity added to Combine soldiers for unarmed idle angry: Fix for Scar Zero t-posing when receiving a weapon

There were other changes made that do not directly affect Entropy : Zero 2 but exist for modders and future content. For more information about those changes, please see the individual update posts.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1583720/view/3641757389747798224?l=english

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1583720/view/3641758024852330442?l=english

Steam betas and versioning

If you are currently on the release-1.3 public beta branch for testing, thank you! You may wish to set your branch back to default. You can read more about betas and versioning in this Steam guide.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2861987007