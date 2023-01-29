 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 29 January 2023

Rune binding fixes. Other visual bugs. More settings options

Last edited by Wendy

Runes fixes. Other visual bugs. More settings options

  • Rezandifer's Mantle and Barsuums Drapes no longer huge!
  • Changed some lock difficulties
  • Locking no longer an option when you require a key
  • Added Esc to enter menu
  • Fixed rune binding gaining skill when re-establishing runes you left behind
  • Fixed error with dragging skills
  • Fixed bizarre crack in Undermoor that could get you stuck
  • Fixed addspellability button showing up in skills tab sometimes
  • Added option to mute music on alt-tab
  • Added support for folding screen on Android

