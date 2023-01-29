Rune binding fixes. Other visual bugs. More settings options

Runes fixes. Other visual bugs. More settings options
- Rezandifer's Mantle and Barsuums Drapes no longer huge!
- Changed some lock difficulties
- Locking no longer an option when you require a key
- Added Esc to enter menu
- Fixed rune binding gaining skill when re-establishing runes you left behind
- Fixed error with dragging skills
- Fixed bizarre crack in Undermoor that could get you stuck
- Fixed addspellability button showing up in skills tab sometimes
- Added option to mute music on alt-tab
- Added support for folding screen on Android
