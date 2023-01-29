SimRail PATCH 29.01.2023

Dear RailFans
We are constantly working, today it's time for another patch! 🛠👷
CHANGELOG:
MULTIPLAYER MODE
-auto channel selection when passing a signal at auto-controlled station added
-passengers chasing their train in the air and sticking through the walls reminded about the fine, promised not to do it again
-chatbox bug when using mouse scroll fixed
-keys should no longer trigger their game functions when filing a report
STOCK
-ED250 traction force display fixed
-ED250 keybinds fixed
-stronger glue applied to ET25 windshield
-cruise control improved in all vehicles
-dining car bug fixed
-ELF EMU railings fixed
-ET25 emergency brake logic fix
-ED250 emergancy brake logic fix
-speedometer needle jumping when stationary fixed
-ELF EMU spring brake fix
-keybinds now working both ways
-EU07 tacho sound when reversing fixed
-ELF EMU dashboard light fixed
-ED250 dashboard light fixed
SCENERY
-removed the rain that sometimes appeared in the Warszawa Centralna station
-block posts opened at Charsznica - Wolbrom and Wolbrom - Jaroszowiec Olkuski (L62)
-duplicate SHP track resonators at Warszawa Włochy removed
-trees growing at Dąbrowa Górnicza station pavement removed
-Będzin Ksawera shelter collisions fixed
-W4 sign at Wolbrom fixed
-bridge textures near Warszawa Centralna corrected
-floating stuff isn't floating anymore near small building at Katowice station
-W14 sign near Wolbrom now working correctly
-Warszawa Zachodnia signal box corrected
-vegetation in Góra Włodowska signal box trimmed
-catenary fixed at km 96.5 at CMK
-bank near Łazy station fixed
-boom-gates and level-crossing control units model fixes
-car traffic on the bridge near Katowice Janów fixed
-platform information boards at Warszawa Centralna fixed
-collisions added to Sędziszów station building
-collisions added to underground passage in Warszawa Station station
-trucks between Olkusz and Jaroszowiec also reminded they're not aircraft
-glass fixed in Katowice Szopienice platform building
-floating SBL signals near Żyrardów grounded
-Dąbrowa Górnicza Ząbkowice platform information boards fixed
-Katowice Szopienice platform information boards fixed
-floating megaphone at Warszawa Zachodnia fixed
-duplicate W6a sign at Pruszków fixed
-bridge at Warszawa Zachodnia fixed
-flying cars near Warszawa Zachodnia sent back to the future
-Warszawa Zachodnia platform collision fixed
-Jaktorów platform now available to non-flying people
-floating passengers at Sędziszów fixed
-passengers removed from underpasses at Katowice Szopienice
-ballast textures between Grodzisk Mazowiecki and Korytów corrected
DISPATCHER MODE
-Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia signal box now operating at correct radio channels
-fixed button name in Zawiercie signal box
-entering Sosnowiec Główny signal box won't cause Będzin signaller to be kicked from the game
-AI fixes at Dąbrowa Górnicza Strzemieszyce
-special characters in dispatcher's GUI now visible
OTHER
-experience points should now be synchronised regardless of mission outcome
-added a penalty for driving past stop signal
-improved font handling, especially when using non-Latin characters
-improved TAA antialiasign
-general impoovments in scene lighting
-fixes in skyboxes model
-fixes in postprocessing profiles
-replaced wheat model
-fixed subsurface-scattering in tree models
-fixed LOD distances in tree models
-RAM usage optimisation
