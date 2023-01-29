SimRail PATCH 29.01.2023

Dear RailFans

We are constantly working, today it's time for another patch! 🛠👷

CHANGELOG:

MULTIPLAYER MODE

-auto channel selection when passing a signal at auto-controlled station added

-passengers chasing their train in the air and sticking through the walls reminded about the fine, promised not to do it again

-chatbox bug when using mouse scroll fixed

-keys should no longer trigger their game functions when filing a report

STOCK

-ED250 traction force display fixed

-ED250 keybinds fixed

-stronger glue applied to ET25 windshield

-cruise control improved in all vehicles

-dining car bug fixed

-ELF EMU railings fixed

-ET25 emergency brake logic fix

-ED250 emergancy brake logic fix

-speedometer needle jumping when stationary fixed

-ELF EMU spring brake fix

-keybinds now working both ways

-EU07 tacho sound when reversing fixed

-ELF EMU dashboard light fixed

-ED250 dashboard light fixed

SCENERY

-removed the rain that sometimes appeared in the Warszawa Centralna station

-block posts opened at Charsznica - Wolbrom and Wolbrom - Jaroszowiec Olkuski (L62)

-duplicate SHP track resonators at Warszawa Włochy removed

-trees growing at Dąbrowa Górnicza station pavement removed

-Będzin Ksawera shelter collisions fixed

-W4 sign at Wolbrom fixed

-bridge textures near Warszawa Centralna corrected

-floating stuff isn't floating anymore near small building at Katowice station

-W14 sign near Wolbrom now working correctly

-Warszawa Zachodnia signal box corrected

-vegetation in Góra Włodowska signal box trimmed

-catenary fixed at km 96.5 at CMK

-bank near Łazy station fixed

-boom-gates and level-crossing control units model fixes

-car traffic on the bridge near Katowice Janów fixed

-platform information boards at Warszawa Centralna fixed

-collisions added to Sędziszów station building

-collisions added to underground passage in Warszawa Station station

-trucks between Olkusz and Jaroszowiec also reminded they're not aircraft

-glass fixed in Katowice Szopienice platform building

-floating SBL signals near Żyrardów grounded

-Dąbrowa Górnicza Ząbkowice platform information boards fixed

-Katowice Szopienice platform information boards fixed

-floating megaphone at Warszawa Zachodnia fixed

-duplicate W6a sign at Pruszków fixed

-bridge at Warszawa Zachodnia fixed

-flying cars near Warszawa Zachodnia sent back to the future

-Warszawa Zachodnia platform collision fixed

-Jaktorów platform now available to non-flying people

-floating passengers at Sędziszów fixed

-passengers removed from underpasses at Katowice Szopienice

-ballast textures between Grodzisk Mazowiecki and Korytów corrected

DISPATCHER MODE

-Dąbrowa Górnicza Wschodnia signal box now operating at correct radio channels

-fixed button name in Zawiercie signal box

-entering Sosnowiec Główny signal box won't cause Będzin signaller to be kicked from the game

-AI fixes at Dąbrowa Górnicza Strzemieszyce

-special characters in dispatcher's GUI now visible

OTHER

-experience points should now be synchronised regardless of mission outcome

-added a penalty for driving past stop signal

-improved font handling, especially when using non-Latin characters

-improved TAA antialiasign

-general impoovments in scene lighting

-fixes in skyboxes model

-fixes in postprocessing profiles

-replaced wheat model

-fixed subsurface-scattering in tree models

-fixed LOD distances in tree models

-RAM usage optimisation