Experimental RC11 Released!

Alright, so it is time to finalize a few things.
- Migration is happening on Jan 30th (Monday)
- Current Experimental RC11 will become Alpha 4 as the main version and will be the default version
- All Season 2 leaderboards will be wiped. Currently, it is filled with players who have tested the RC builds to hunt bugs and test stability - thank you, thank you, and thank you.
- If we find a critical bug between now and Monday, that requires time to investigate, the migration date may be delayed.
RC11 Release Notes
- Improved Drake animations and related FX. It should be smoother and no stuttering legs at certain angles
- Decreased early elite monster speed
- Fixed Machine Gun Reload sound fx overlapping
- Fixed announcer saying "Super damage is deactivated" instead of "Dirty Fuel"
- Crystal rendering performance is doubled. In a bench test, the legacy rendering was only able to render 6000 crystals at 60FPS. Now, with the new optimization, it is able to render 12000 crystals at 60FPS. It will not however, improve normal gameplay performance (may be a bit smoother due to decreased CPU work load) but it will mostly impact Challenger Players leaving massive amounts of crystals in the field.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update