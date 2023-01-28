Alpha 0.51 (not really an official patch)

This is a quick fix for a couple of bugs I didn't want out there but only now noticed.

Just so that there's no disappointment in an update with no content, I did leave 3 new armaments I was testing in the new build. Their respective classes are not accessible yet but you should see them show up on levelup cards:

Force Ballista

Flail of Pain

Cluster Bomb

All three are Weapons and scale with Weapon attributes/skills/abilities.

Oh, and I also changed the old gibs with new ones. Hopefully they look more appealing. Or at least as appealing as gobs of flesh can be.

Beta (that is, the game should be content complete) is still on schedule for this coming Friday.

That means 16 new classes, 16 new armaments (including the 3 in this patch), a bunch of new trinkets + ultimate spells, three new main levels and three new secret levels + monster classes to unlock. Oh yeah, and three new regular races.

Achievements for all of these are also coming. Full release is planned for some time in February, depending on how much stuff I have to tweak and how long it takes to add features like basic gamepad support.

All in all I have a busy week ahead of me but am feeling some relief that this game is approaching its final state and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.